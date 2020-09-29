Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa Foundation Marks a Ten-Year Milestone of Supporting Skills Development in Uganda

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa Foundation (TRAF) performs philanthropic work on behalf of Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa in countries where he does business. Through TRAF, Ayabatwa envisioned creating a foundation that focuses on helping those closest to his heart: African youth with drive and determination seeking opportunities to gain skills for improved employability. TRAF had one main goal at the outset, namely, providing internships to African youths to give them the practical, hands-on experience they need to succeed in today's highly competitive job markets.

The year 2020 marks the 10-year TRAF internship in Uganda, a program implemented mainly by Leaf Tobacco and Commodities (U) LTD led by Alphonse Rutayisire and his team. Enrolling an average of six interns a year, students from Ugandan universities and technical colleges gain hands-on experience in such fields as electrical installation, machine-fitting, electronics, management, accounting, supply-chain management, and logistics.

Leading universities and technical colleges that benefited from this program include Makerere University, Makerere University Business School, Kyambogo University, Nkumba University, Uganda Christian University, Ndejje University, among others.

Once onboard, students undergo training under the supervision of Leaf Tobacco and Commodities (U) LTD, as well as the sponsoring institutions. The company and the sponsoring institutions issue a joint certification upon each intern's completion of the program.

Cathy Nabikindu, the Human Resources Manager at Leaf Tobacco and Commodities (U) LTD, describes the internship program as a success story. "When we started in 2010, we were training only one intern a year. By 2015, we had increased our annual internship intake to six students per year, hosted by our three departments of production, marketing and finance administration, and management. Our most prominent former interns include electrical and industrial engineers, and finance managers in leading Ugandan companies, such as Umeme, Uganda's main electricity distribution company. We have achieved excellent results, but of course, there is always room to improve."

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa, who believes very strongly in corporate social responsibility as a platform for forming stronger bonds between his companies and the world around them, is vindicated by the Ugandan experience. The Ugandan model is an inspiring realization of his vision of giving back to the community.

CONTACT:

David Himbara

PanAfrican Tobacco Group

info@ptg-hld.com

SOURCE: Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608261/Tribert-Rujugiro-Ayabatwa-Foundation-Marks-a-Ten-Year-Milestone-of-Supporting-Skills-Development-in-Uganda