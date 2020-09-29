Newchic Announces 2020 Designer Contest Update with Extended Entry Date

Fashion brand extends date of Top 10 announcement to week of October 5

SHATIN, HONG KONG, and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Newchic, a fashion brand determined to disrupt the fast fashion industry by celebrating and highlighting the importance of individuality, accessibility, and socially conscious apparel, today shared an update on the 2020 Newchic Designer Contest. With one week left for designers to enter, the contest has received a large number of promising entries and the judges, celebrity fashion designer Ashton Hirota, and FIDM professor Paula Franco have shared advice for designers as well as the attributes they are excited to witness while selecting the finalists.

"[In a finalist, I'm looking for] creativity and innovation in the designs. I'm going to ask myself questions like 'have I seen this before? Is this original? Is it sourced thoughtfully and responsibly? Does the design speak to our current affairs?' Also, the use of fabrication is important," said Paula Franco, 2020 Newchic Designer Contest judge. "Of course, construction and wearability are important factors too."

"[My advice for designers would be to] design what feels good in your heart, not what the contest is asking of you. It's important [you] don't alter [your] vision just to win the competition," said Ashton Hirota, 2020 Newchic Designer Contest judge. "No matter who wins, know that this is all a learning experience that will build your brand and your knowledge. [I'm] excited to see each designers' interpretation of what the contest entails."

This year's event began on September 14, 2020, and will run until October 24, 2020. The top 10 designers will be announced the week of October 5, with the winner and top three finalists announced on October 24, 2020.

While entering the Newchic 2020 Designer Contest, designers are asked to upload fashion sketches, a mood board, and a personal description of their designs. The top ten participants will hand-make their designs and ship them to Los Angeles for final judgment by Ashton and Paula. The pieces will then be modeled for a photoshoot and from there the top three will be selected. The top three finalists will be awarded a chance to receive a mentorship from leading fashion industry veterans and professionals, a cash prize, a manufacturing sponsorship from Newchic, and a chance for the winners' entire sets to be completely manufactured by Newchic and be featured exclusively on Newchic's website for sale.

To learn more about participation and full contest details, please visit the following link: https://www.newchic.com/designers?utmid=11786

Founded in 2014, Newchic has achieved rapid development on a global scale, ranking among the top online shopping websites. Newchic offers a wide range of clothing, shoes, bags and accessories to help customers pursue their styles.

