Dienstag, 29.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
29.09.2020 | 16:03
Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares in Brand Architekts Group PLC

London, September 29

29 September 2020

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Disposal of shares in Brand Architekts Group PLC

("Brand Architekts")

The Company announces that on 28 September 2020, it sold 1,300,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of Brand Architekts at £1.0978 pence per share.

Following the transaction, the Company no longer holds any ordinary shares in Brand Architekts.

Edward Beale, a non-executive director of the Company, is a non-executive director of Brand Architekts.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Western Selection P.L.C. +44(0) 20 7796 9060
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie / Liam Murray+44(0) 20 7213 0880
