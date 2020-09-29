Linda Joyce: Smart People Value Astrology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Information is what gives smart people the edge. Michael Bloomberg invented the Bloomberg Terminal which provided real-time financial-market data to investors around the world. It made him a billionaire. If you believe that accurate information is the key to success in business and in love, then you need to explore the ancient profession of astrology and book a consultation.

In ancient times, all the great thinkers studied the stars. Astrology and astronomy were called the twin sciences, one was philosophical and the other practical. The best astrologers served the kings. It was essential for a ruler to know when an eclipse would occur, or panic would take over the land. It was also important to choose the best time to plant and harvest the crops.

There are a few smart souls today who have returned to ancient methods. Stella di Campalto, a bio-dynamic winery in Tuscany, Italy, operates according to the stars, "All actions in the vineyard and cellar are done in accordance with the lunar calendar." Their product is suburb and incredibly popular.

Unfortunately, astrology today has been reduced to sun sign compatibility and the game of love. The glib predictions on websites are there to attract, not inform. Vedic astrology, practiced in India, has been arranging marriages for centuries and continues to flourish because of its accuracy. When astrology is used properly, it is both informative and empowering. Cast a person's chart and you'll see their strengths and weaknesses. Cast a chart for a meeting and you see how well your ideas will be received. Now you can arrive prepared. Information can turn a possible failure into a success. A client of mine in Shanghai, China was opening a furniture store and she was having trouble keeping her interior designers. They never seemed to get along. I was hired to read the charts of her final choices. I was surprised to see that every person she picked had the same issues - her issues. If she hired them, it would not end well. I shifted my focus from them to her and explained what was happening. She believed in astrology so she listened to my advice and did some soul searching. She became more self-aware and yes, we found the right person for the job.

This ancient tool of divination delves into the depths of whatever you ask of it, be it a person, place or project. Businessmen come to me as a source of information, it helps them make better decisions and it gives them an edge. I have predicted clients being fired, giving them time to look for a new position before it happened. I can see when relationships will be in trouble and when you might change your job by choice. Advance knowledge gives you choices.

The Pandemic offers a unique set of challenges for the astrologer. This is a time when so many people are forced to reinvent themselves. What may surprise you is that the drastic changes that seem unexpected were in the chart all along. A chart reveals the crisis and timing of the challenges before you. When you embrace your problems, you discover new talents, paths and strengths that were always there waiting for their chance to shine. The best part of my job is helping those who feel lost see that there is hope and a new path. What they need is support, confidence and a little guidance from the stars. Whatever the issue, astrology can provide information, timing and insight. Once you feel the power of informed choices you will understand the poem Invictus in a new way, "It matters not how strait the gate, how charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul."

