The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 October 2020. ISIN: DK0060889962 --------------------------------------------------- Name: IR Invest Danske Aktier --------------------------------------------------- New name: IA Invest IR Danske Aktier --------------------------------------------------- Short name: IRIDKA --------------------------------------------------- New short name: IAIIRDKA --------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 144371 --------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792352