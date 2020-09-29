Elliptic Labs announced today that it has signed a software licensing agreement for its INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor. The smartphone manufacturer chose INNER BEAUTY for two smartphone models as the enabling factor behind the device's full-screen and clean design.

"Elliptic Labs is seeing strong momentum as our technology continues to be included in many new phones with new customers," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs.

About us

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, it is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company's patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 100 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs' technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005874/en/

Contacts:

Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com