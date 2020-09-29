The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) 13th Edition 2020 Volume 3 Rigid Foam" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Western Europe (12 countries/regions)

Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Eastern Europe (9 countries/regions)

Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey

Middle East and Africa (9 countries/regions)

Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa

Volume 3 focuses on the Rigid Foam sector and covers:

Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous Discontinuous)

Flexible-Faced Panels

Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF)

Commercial Refrigeration

Domestic Refrigeration

Water heaters

One Component Foam (OCF)

Moulded Rigid Foam

Pipe- in-Pipe Insulation

Other

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction Rigid Foam Products

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

2. Rigid Foam Product Description

2.1 Product Description

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of Rigid-Faced Panels

3.2 Major Producers of Flexible-Faced Panels

3.3 Major Producers of Rigid Slabstock

3.4 Major Producers of SPF

3.5 Major Producers of OCF

3.6 Major Producers of Pre-Insulated Pipe Insulation

3.7 Major Users of Rigid Pour-in-Place Systems

3.8 Major Producers of Rigid Polyurethane Systems

3.9 Legislation Affecting Rigid Foam Production

3.9.1 Legislation Affecting Rigid Foam Production cont

3.9.2 Legislation Affecting Rigid Foam Production cont

4. Total EMEA Rigid Foam

4.1 Rigid Foam Trends EMEA

4.2 Growth in Production of Rigid Foam

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country Western Europe

4.4 PU Production by Type Country Eastern Europe

4.5 PU Production by Type and Country MEA

4.6 Rigid Foam Raw Material Consumption

4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5. Western Europe Rigid Foam

5.1 Rigid Foam Trends Western Europe

5.2 Growth in Production of Rigid Foam

5.3 PU Production by Type and Country

5.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

5.5 Rigid Foam Raw Material Consumption

5.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

Austria

Benelux

France

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Nordics

Portugal

Spain

Switzerland

UK

6. Eastern Europe Rigid Foam

6.1 Rigid Foam Trends Eastern Europe

6.2 Growth in Production of Rigid Foam

6.3 PU Production by Type and Country

6.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

6.5 Rigid Foam Raw Material Consumption

6.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

CIS (Excl Russia)

Czech Republic

Hungary

Other Eastern Europe

Poland

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Turkey

7. Middle East and Africa Rigid Foam

7.1 Rigid Foam Trends Middle East and Africa

7.2 Growth in Production of Rigid Foam

7.3 PU Production by Type and Country

7.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

7.5 Rigid Foam Raw Material Consumption

7.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

East Africa

Iran

Levant

North Africa

Other GCC

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/heau0b

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005882/en/

