Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 septembre/September 2020) - Vegaste Technologies Corp. has announced a name change to PlantX Life Inc.
The shares will begin trading under the new name on October 1, 2020.
The symbol will remain the same.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com
Vegaste Technologies Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour PlantX Life Inc.
Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom le 1er octobre 2020.
Le symbole restera le même.
Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com
Effective Date/Date effective:
Le 1 octobre/October 2020
Symbol/symbole :
VEGA
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:
72750P105
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:
CA72750P1053
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
92255Q101/CA92255Q1019
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com