Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer

name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of

shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/21/2020 FR0010259150 6,445 89.9185 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/22/2020 FR0010259150 6,314 89.1551 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/23/2020 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/24/2020 FR0010259150 7,232 88.9806 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/25/2020 FR0010259150 6,483 87.6302 XPAR Total 26,474 88.9199

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

