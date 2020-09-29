Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/21/2020
FR0010259150
6,445
89.9185
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/22/2020
FR0010259150
6,314
89.1551
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/23/2020
FR0010259150
0
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/24/2020
FR0010259150
7,232
88.9806
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/25/2020
FR0010259150
6,483
87.6302
XPAR
Total
26,474
88.9199
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com