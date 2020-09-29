With 16+ years of expertise, Infiniti's experts offer supplier identification and profiling solutions across 50+ industries. They analyzed the metals industry and observed certain notable challenges that are severely impacting metal companies, such as growing concerns regarding supply chain transparency, price volatility of raw materials, a labor shortage. However, key metals suppliers overcome these challenges by leveraging Infiniti's supplier identification and profiling solutions to profile the most suitable suppliers and gain better visibility into their supply chain process.

"In today's challenging environment, organizations are also focusing on refining their service architecture to manage costs and improve efficiency while meeting the demands of the end-users. The increasing growth rate of the construction, automobiles, and heavy machinery sectors will influence the growth of the metals industry," says a supplier identification and profiling expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a renowned metals supplier, sought to profile prominent suppliers and execute best practices and processes for efficient supply management. They also sought to streamline their marketing efforts and meet the unique needs of the customers. The metals supplier chose to leverage Infiniti's supplier identification and profiling solution. During the seven-week engagement, the metals supplier also wanted to automate the supply chain process and develop a list of new suppliers to reduce the time to market for products offered.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's experts developed a comprehensive supplier identification and profiling solution that included the following:

Carrying out extensive research comprising interviews and discussions with prominent stakeholders in the metals supplier space

Establishing a better relationship with the suppliers by compiling information from reliable sources including trade shows, newsletters, and magazines in the metal supplier space

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's supplier identification and profiling solution helped the client identify new suppliers and improve the overall company's performance. Additionally, they were also able to reduce delivery time for products while meeting the quality requirements. By leveraging the supplier identification and profiling solution, the metals supplier also sought ways to efficiently drive customer demand and build a brand reputation while meeting compliance requirements.

