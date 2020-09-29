ENTITY Academy Launches Writer's Collective in Collaboration with UCLA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / ENTITY Academy is collaborating with UCLA Extension to create "The Writer's Collective In-Virtual-Life" to offer best in class digital marketing career training. "This is not just another online course," explains Jennifer Schwab Wangers Founder-CEO of ENTITY. "We have spent many months crafting a curriculum and student experience that will provide the hands-on training needed for our female students to be job-ready at the conclusion of our course - which lasts only four weeks!"

How can ENTITY prepare a student for the workforce in only four weeks? The secret sauce is four-fold: first, students gather at ENTITY's custom "In-Virtual-Life" campus, which makes the intensive hours of mentorship and coursework far more compelling than the typical Zoom call or other talking head format. Second, ENTITY's exclusive Mentor Network allows students to interact with leading women in the digital marketing and journalism world, who can provide unrivaled career advice. The ENTITY Writer's Collective also offers soft skills training, which is usually lacking in most other online courses. Third, students attending the Writers Collective have at least one article published on ENTITY Mag's online publication or Facebook page which boosts over 1M followers. Thus, students get to see their work edited and published for a real-world publication. Lastly and not incidental is this: upon completion of the course, ENTITY's Career Success team will assist students in their job search in the digital marketing field.

"We believe that the total package we have built is truly unique in the online education world," explains Ms. Schwab Wangers. "In addition to the obvious benefits, you can get two transferable college credit units in only four weeks by completing our course. To achieve this distinction, we had to work closely with UCLA Extension to agree on curriculum that will best prepare students for the workforce. This credential should assure our potential students that they are getting a true best-in-class experience and one that has been heavily vetted."

Coursework covered in this admittedly demanding program include: Writing and Editing for Digital Media; Search Engine Optimization (SEO); Social Media Marketing (synchronistic instruction by UCLA Extension); Graphic Design (including InDesign training); and Building Your Own Brand and Style Guide. These subjects are very specific and focused on real world application. This material has been carefully constructed by ENTITY to directly reflect what today's employers are looking for in an entry-level digital marketing employee. ENTITY's track record reflects this in that over 90% of its graduates are employed in desirable professional positions.

ENTITY's soft skills training is another reason its graduates achieve such a high placement rate - and become successful in their first professional positions. "We teach intangible skills like self-confidence, collaboration with your colleagues, how to create a growth mindset, and more. These soft skills allow entry level talent to "manage up" early in their careers," according to Ms. Schwab Wangers.

The Mentor Network portion of the program includes "Fireside Chats" of only 10 students at one time, with leading Fortune 500 executive women, and other female business owners, creatives and thought leaders. An Internal Mentor will be assigned to each student directly as their personal contact…it is the Internal Mentor's job to work with students to help them succeed throughout the program. Additionally, ENTITY's synchronistic four week program is embellished with a library of pre-recorded modules and a speaker series to keep students up-to-date on industry trends, tools, and content.

ABOUT ENTITY ACADEMY: ENTITY Academy is on a mission to close the gender pay gap by training, mentoring, and placing women in 21st century careers. This begins by restructuring education to address the whole person and prepare students for the Future of Work. By attending ENTITY Academy, students gain a competitive edge that helps them build long lasting careers as well as join an ever-expanding network of WomenThatDo.

T: (323) 685-5205

SOURCE: ENTITY Academy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608291/ENTITY-Academy-Launches-Writers-Collective-in-Collaboration-with-UCLA