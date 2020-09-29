Digitech Systems: Woodstock Hospital Receives ROI Award

For their implementation of PaperVision® Enterprise

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Nucleus Research has selected Woodstock Hospital as an 18th annual Technology ROI Award winner for its implementation of PaperVision Enterprise and PaperFlowTM. This award recognizes companies whose skillful deployment of IT solutions has produced a positive, bottom-line financial return on investment (ROI).

The Nucleus ROI Awards recognize the top 10 technology projects of the year based on the overall value delivered by the project. Nucleus Research analysts performed an independent ROI assessment calculating the actual business benefits and ROI achieved by each project; winners were chosen based strictly on the ROI recognized from their implementation.

Companies who receive the Technology ROI Award demonstrate the link between IT strategy and business goals. For Woodstock Hospital, this meant finding a way to access paper patient records from care provided prior to 2005, when they adopted an Electronic Health Records (EHR) application. To optimize patient care, they wanted medical staff to be able to instantly view both newer EHRs and older patient files side-by-side electronically. The implementation of PaperVision Enterprise, which allows Woodstock Hospital to securely store and access all their medical records electronically, generates a $437,500 average annual benefit while helping care providers quickly make life-saving decisions. The final analysis shows 258% ROI with full project payback in just three months.

"After implementing an EHR application, Woodstock Hospital was not getting the full benefit they had hoped for. They purchased PaperFlow to help convert older paper-based patient records to electronic files and integrated PaperVision Enterprise with the EHR to simplify records search. They improved staff efficiency, boosted control of sensitive patient information, and reduced the costs of managing their healthcare records while supporting outstanding patient care in their Emergency Department. The overall result was 258% ROI and almost half a million dollars saved annually."

Barbara Peck

Analyst, Nucleus Research

"In today's environment, we want front-line healthcare workers to have every tool they need to provide the best patient care possible. Digitech Systems is pleased to congratulate Woodstock Hospital," said HK Bain, CEO of Digitech Systems. "It's rewarding to see the ability of PaperVision Enterprise to work alongside their EHR to securely present patient records electronically leading to improved efficiency and real savings, especially with the extra security required in the world of healthcare."

This innovative implementation was provided by Polar Imaging, a Digitech Systems reseller based in London, Ontario Canada. Polar Imaging has been a Digitech Systems reseller since 2004, and they are a member of the 2020 Circle of Excellence. "Resellers play an important role by matching organizational needs and goals with product capabilities to maximize ROI," explained Bain. "Polar Imaging demonstrates the essential role of a reseller in their work with Woodstock Hospital. Congratulations and thank you to Greg and Steve Todd and the entire team at Polar Imaging."

See the Woodstock Hospital case study and video, and learn more about PaperVision Enterprise and PaperFlow by visiting our website.

About Digitech Systems, LLC

Digitech Systems, LLC enables businesses of any size to more effectively and securely manage, retrieve and store corporate information of any kind using either PaperVision Enterprise content management (ECM) software or the world's most trusted cloud-based ECM service, ImageSilo. By significantly reducing the cost, Digitech Systems has moved ECM from a luxury convenience to an essential element for every well-managed business.

Digitech Systems continues to raise the standard of excellence in the ECM sector, as evidenced by the numerous awards they have received including multiple Nucleus Research ROI Awards. In addition, Buyer's Lab has repeatedly chosen PaperVision Capture as the best data capture and workflow solution and PaperVision® Enterprise as the most outstanding ECM software in the marketplace. To learn more about the company's software and services that deliver any document, anywhere, anytime, visit www.digitechsystems.com.

