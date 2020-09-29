Technavio has been monitoring the product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

The professional services are expected to be the leading segment based on deployment in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing adoption of cloud-based PLM software is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of over 10%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 2.02 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

ANSYS Inc., Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Increasing demand for PDRs is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute 42% of market growth



The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ANSYS Inc., Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for PDRs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Consumer Goods Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Consumer Goods Market is segmented as below:

Deployment Professional Services On-premise Cloud

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Consumer Goods Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods market report covers the following areas:

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Consumer Goods Market Size

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Consumer Goods Market Trends

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Consumer Goods Market Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud-based PLM software as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods market during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Consumer Goods Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods market during the next five years

Estimation of the size of product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of product lifecycle management (PLM) vendors in consumer goods market

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

Professional services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of cloud-based PLM software

Rise in number of strategic partnerships

Introduction of PLM mobile applications

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ANSYS Inc.

Aras Corp.

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systèmes SE

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

