Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Versprochen und gehalten! Heute der Bruch des High-Level-Widerstands!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DLC4 ISIN: US6098391054 Ticker-Symbol: NQG 
Tradegate
29.09.20
18:33 Uhr
236,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
230,00236,0029.09.
234,00236,0029.09.
PR Newswire
30.09.2020 | 02:52
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki Integrated and Against its Founders Wei Dong and Lin Sheng for Breach of Contract and Fraud

KIRKLAND, Washington, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, announced today that it has filed lawsuits in the U.S. District Courts for the Western District of Texas and Northern District of California against Meraki Integrated Circuit (Shenzhen) Technology, Ltd. (Meraki); Meraki's customer, Promate Electronic Co., Ltd.; and Meraki's founders, Wei Dong and Lin Sheng. The lawsuits assert claims of breach of contract, fraud, trade secret theft, and that Meraki's synchronous rectifier products, including MK1808, MK91808, MK1718, MK91718, MK1708, MK1807, MK91807, MK1715, MK1716, MK17350, MK17360, MK91735, MK91736, MK91738, MK1705A, MK1706, MK1709, and MK1719 are knock offs of MPS proprietary products and have infringed at least five of MPS Chinese patents and U.S. Patent Nos. 8,067,973, 8,400,790, and 10,432,104. The lawsuits also assert that Meraki has induced its customers to offer for sale and import Meraki's infringing products into the U.S.

MPS alleges that Wei Dong, with aliases of Wayne and Wesley, and Lin Sheng, with alias of Elaine, were former U.S. engineers of MPS immediately prior to relocating to China with stolen MPS trade secrets. MPS further alleges that in order to conceal their unlawful activities, Dong and Sheng used their mothers' identities instead of their own to incorporate Meraki and to hold titles.

In the complaints, MPS seeks unspecified damages and court-ordered injunctions against future infringement and unlawful conduct by these companies, Dong, and Sheng, as well as the return to MPS of intellectual property including patent applications that were improperly assigned to Meraki. MPS intends to vigorously protect and enforce its intellectual property.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.