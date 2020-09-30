The 2020 Golden Panda Global Blockchain Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition: Warm Invitation to 2020 Golden Panda Global Blockchain Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition Chengdu, China

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / The 2020 Golden Panda Global Blockchain Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition has been officially launched recently. It' s one of the most influential international competitions of "SHUANG CHUANG" (Innovation & Entrepreneurship) in China, sponsored by Chengdu Municipal People's Government and undertaken by Management Committee of Chengdu High-tech Zone. Focusing on the innovation and application of blockchain technology, the Competition will set up several sub-competition areas in Netherlands in Europe, Singapore in Asia-Pacific, and Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu in China. Through three stages of project collection, preliminary competition and review, the best projects selected from these areas will participate in the national finals held in Chengdu High-tech Zone at the end of October this year.

As one of the main activities of the 2020 Chengdu Global Innovation & Entrepreneurship Fair and the First International Blockchain Expo, the Competition is aimed at building a well-known brand of "SHUANG CHUANG Competition" in the world, and focuses on the recruitment of "high-quality talents, highly sophisticated technologies and high-quality projects". By providing platforms and open scenarios, the event will gather the world's top scientific and technological innovation talents, high-quality projects and social capital to promote the application innovation of blockchain and the landing of business scenes. The purpose of this competition is to recruit a wide range of technology-based enterprises or teams engaged in blockchain technology R&D and network security which are forward-looking and innovative and have independent intellectual properties. Combined with the open scenarios of community governance, smart city, finance and medical care, the Competition will explore the integration of blockchain with new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things, finance and intellectual property, and select excellent solutions for blockchain application.

This year's competition is divided into two tracks: the Basic Technology Innovation Competition and the Scene Innovation Application Competition. The track of Basic Technology Innovation Competition is an open competition. With its focus on blockchain technology in distributed computing, peer-to-peer transmission, data encryption, consensus algorithm, smart contract, etc., this track is aimed at collecting technical innovation solutions which are not limited to specific application scenarios, and highlight core technologies, application efficiency, industry value, etc. The track of Scenario Innovation Application Competition is a proposition competition. It will collect solutions for the application of blockchain technology in designated scenarios which try to find out the industry pain points and improve social efficiency through the application model of blockchain products. Each track of the Competition will set up one first prize, two second prizes and three third prizes with a reward of RMB100,000, RMB80,000 or RMB50,000 respectively for each winner.

It is worth mentioning that the participating enterprises winning the first prize in the Scene Innovation Application Competition and landed in Chengdu High-tech Zone will have the opportunity to implement the application scene pilot project. They will not only get rich competition prizes, but also get real business orders from the government for related projects, which will be a rare case practice and development opportunity for all blockchain innovation & entrepreneurship teams.

It is reported that the first blockchain intellectual property base of the country will land in JINGRONGHUI, Chengdu High-tech Zone, and create a new base of blockchain intellectual property with the greatest demonstration, promotion and influence in Southwest Chin. In order to attract outstanding projects and talents, in addition to competition prizes and business orders, the Competition will continue to introduce innovative talents to settle in Chengdu High-tech Zone by the mode of replacing investment with competitions. Chengdu High-tech Zone will provide start-up funds and rent subsidies for the outstanding projects which have won the competition and landed in the Zone. Besides, these projects will also enjoy many preferential policies such as equity financing subsidies, talent settlement, children's enrollment, etc., and have opportunities to link to international venture capital resources to help Chengdu build an international business environment benchmark city.

Now, the registration channel has been opened for participants to sign up through the following link: http://gp.cdibi.org.cn/.The deadline for registration is October 14th.

Contact:

Chongqing Nandu Media Co.,Ltd.

Fiona Lee

fiona@cqndcm.com

+8618716408771

http://gp.cdibi.org.cn/

SOURCE: The 2020 Golden Panda Global Blockchain Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608430/Warm-Invitation-to-2020-Golden-Panda-Global-Blockchain-Innovation-Entrepreneurship-Competition-Chengdu-China