

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday despite the negative cues from Wall Street, after data showed that China's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster rate in September, indicating a steady recovery for the economy.



Optimism about a U.S. coronavirus relief package also lifted the markets. House Democrats have released a scaled back $2.2 trillion proposal to extend support to the U.S. economy.



The latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate, with a manufacturing purchasing managers index score of 51.5. That beat expectations for 51.2 and is up from 51.0 in August. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Australian market is declining following the weak cues from Wall Street and as investors remained cautious as they digested news regarding the first U.S. presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 83.30 points or 1.40 percent to 5,868.80, after touching a low of 5861.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 81.70 points or 1.33 percent to 6,059.80. Australian stocks ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a three-week high in early trade.



Among the major miners, BHP Group is lower by more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is declining almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is down more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 2 percent, Oil Search is lower by almost 2 percent and Santos is unchanged after crude oil prices fell overnight.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank - are lower in a range of 1.4 percent to 1.6 percent.



In the tech space, Afterpay is declining more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is down almost 1 percent, while Appen is adding 0.2 percent.



Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices advanced overnight. Evolution Mining is adding 0.6 percent, while Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.1 percent.



In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia was flat on month in August, following the 0.1 percent decline in July. On a yearly basis, credit gained 2.2 percent after rising 2.4 percent in the previous month.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of building permits issued in Australia in August was down a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent, coming in at 13,691. That beat forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent, following the 12.0 percent spike in July.



The Japanese market is modestly lower following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate and as investors digested a raft of local economic data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 41.64 points or 0.18 percent to 23,497.46, after touching a low of 23,437.05 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding 0.3 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is lower by almost 1 percent, Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent and Sony is down 0.6 percent, while Canon is adding 0.5 percent.



In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by almost 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota Motor is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is down almost 0.3 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum and Inpex are lower by more than 1 percent.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is edging down almost 0.1 percent, while Advantest is adding 0.2 percent.



Wireless carrier NTT Docomo is climbing almost 21 percent after Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said it will launch a tender offer for shares in NTT Docomo that it does not already down. Nippon Telegraph plans to make its mobile unit NTT Docomo a wholly-owned subsidiary.



Among the other major gainers, J Front Retailing is climbing more than 11 percent, Isetan Mitsukoshi is rising more than 5 percent and Takashimaya is gaining more than 4 percent.



Conversely, NTT Data, Nippon Electric Glass and Fukuoka Financial are all losing more than 3 percent each, while T&D Holdings is lower by almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, the ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan added a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in August. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 8.7 percent gain in July.



The total value of retail sales in Japan was up 4.6 percent on month in August, coming in at 12.419 trillion yen. That beat expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 3.4 percent drop in July.



Japan is also slated to release August figures for housing starts and construction orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is rising more than 1 percent, while Shanghai, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are also higher. Meanwhile, New Zealand is lower. The South Korean market is closed for a holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks snapped a three-day winning streak to close lower on Tuesday with the mood remaining cautious as investors looked ahead to the first presidential debate from Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Lingering worries about the spread of coronavirus infections and fears of fresh lockdown measures weighed on the market. Comments by a couple of Fed officials that the economy might take a longer time to recover made an impact as well on stocks.



The Dow ended down 131.40 points or 0.48 percent at 27,452.66. The S&P 500 slid 16.13 points or 0.28 percent to 3,335.47, while the Nasdaq closed lower by 32.28 points or 0.29 percent at 11,085.25.



The major European markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX ended down 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted down sharply on Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced after reports showed a surge in coronavirus cases across the globe and that several countries are reimposing lockdown measures. WTI crude for November ended down $1.31 or about 3.2 percent at $39.29 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

