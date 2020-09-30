

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss specialty chemicals company Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) said that it expects more favorable market conditions for the second half of the year. It expects an over-proportional EBIT increase, and improvement in sales volumes for the second half of the year.



The company said its chief executive officer Paul Schuler will confirm the strategic targets 2023, at the Capital Markets Day 2020 held in Zurich Wednesday.



The company confirmed the strategic targets 2023. It seeks to grow by 6%-8% a year in local currencies until 2023. It aims for a higher EBIT margin of 15%-18% from 2021 onwards. Projects in the areas of operations, logistics, procurement, and product formulation should result in an annual improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of sales.



The company aims to reduce CO2 emissions per ton sold by 12% until 2023.



In addition, the company aims to make all product innovations even more sustainable while at the same time increasing performance.



