St Mark Homes Plc - Half-year Report

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Unaudited Interim Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020

Review of operations for the six month period ended 30 June 2020

The Directors are pleased to announce the interim results for six months ended 30 June 2020. The company continues to trade as a residential and mixed use property developer. The trading environment remains challenging and the Directors report a pre-tax loss of £83,758 (2019 profit - £84,407) for the period.

The net assets per share stands currently stand at 125p (June 2019 - 126p) at the end of this interim reporting period.

A summary of the progress on our current projects is set out below:

Sutton High Street, Sutton

The Company has to work, in association with its development partner, on the procurement of planning consent at High Street, Sutton. An extensive & lengthy consultation with local neighbourhood groups, councillors and local authority officers resulted in a fresh planning application ( lodged in May 2020 ) for the regeneration of the site to provide a new build mixed use development of 30 residential units over ground floor commercial / retail space. A decision is expected in late Autumn 2020.

Gwynne Road, London, SW11

St Mark has a 40% joint venture interest in the redevelopment of the site at 55- 66 Gwynne Road, Battersea. Construction of this mixed use scheme (33 residential flats over ground and first floor commercial/retail space) is completed and all residential units are now sold. The commercial element continues to be marketed through our commercial agents.

London Road, Hounslow, TW3

St Mark had taken a joint venture interest of up to 40% in this development of 34 all private flats located in Hounslow, West London. At the 30 June 2020 all flats have now been sold.

Uxbridge Road, Hanwell, W5

St Mark retains a joint venture interest of 50% in the development of 36 apartments (over new ground floor retail space) and 7 houses in Hanwell, West London.

Construction is well underway on site. The first phase ( 7 houses ) is expected to be completed in Spring 2021. The apartments and ground floor retail ( Phase II ) is due for completion in Autumn 2021. A pre-let is in place for 80% of the ground floor retail space to a major supermarket retailer as part of their convenience store brand offering.

Twyford Avenue, Muswell Hill, N2

St Mark has taken a joint venture interest of 50% in the development of seven houses in affluent Muswell Hill, London, N2. Contracts were exchanged for land acquisition at the end of July 2020 with completion on 25 September 2020 and detailed design works are now well underway. Construction is set to commence in earnest inNovember 2020 with completion of works forecast for late Autumn 2021.

High Road, Finchley,N12

St Mark has agreed to take a 50% joint venture interest (on a subject to planning basis) for the development of 6 houses in Finchley, London, N12. Construction is set to commence in the spring 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2022.

Signed on behalf of the board on 29 September 2020

S Ryan

Director





Unaudited Consolidated Profit and loss account

and statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 30 June 2020

2020 2019 Group turnover 108,000 126,000 Cost of sales (14,961) (14,000) Gross Profit 93,039 112,000 Administrative expenses (213,201) (222.256) Operating Profit/(Loss) (120,162) (110,256) Share of operating profit in joint venture 31,788 135,734 (Loss)/Profit before interest and taxation (88,374) 25,478 Interest receivable and similar income 77,606 163,286 Interest payable and similar charges (72,809) (104,357) Profit/(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation (83,578) 84,407 Taxation on ordinary activities 15,306 (16,038) ________ ________ Profit /(Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation (68,272) 68,369 ________ ________ Profit/ (Loss) per share - basic and diluted Ordinary shares (1.6)p 1.6p

All amounts relate to continuing activities.

All recognised gains and losses in the current and prior period are included in the profit and loss account.





Unaudited Consolidated Balance sheet

at 30 June 2020

Jun-20 Jun-20 Jun-19 Jun-19 Non-Current assets Tangible assets 518 690 Current assets Debtors 5,056,357 7,940,030 Cash at bank and in hand 866,201 1,169,197 ________ ________ 5,931,558 9,119,227 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (595,249) (2,432,379) ________ ________ Net current assets 5,567,739 6,686,848 Creditors: amounts falling due in more than one year (50,000) (1,122,680) ________ ________ Net Assets 5,517,739 5,564,858 ________ ________ Capital and reserves Called up share capital 2,206,501 2,206,501 Capital redemption reserve 1,009,560 1,009,560 Other reserve 211,822 211,822 Share Premium 375,246 375,246 Merger Reserve 327,060 327,060 Profit and loss account 1.387,550 1,434,669 ________ ________ Shareholders' funds 5,517,739 5,564,858 ________ ________





Notes forming part of the unaudited interim report

for the six months ended 30 June 2020

1. Accounting Policies



The financial information contained in this unaudited interim report has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the St Mark Homes PLC audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been applied consistently. The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 have been filed at Companies House. The company's auditors Kingston Smith LLP have not reviewed these interim accounts.

2. Taxation on Profit on ordinary activities



For the purpose of this unaudited interim report, the tax charge is calculated at 19% (2019 - 19%) of the taxable (loss)/profit for the period.

3. Earnings per share



Earnings per share has been calculated by dividing the (loss)/profit after tax for the period of (£68,272) (2019 - £68,369) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue of 4,413,003 (2019 - 4,413,003).

4. Non-Statutory Financial Statements



The financial information contained in this unaudited interim report does not constitute full statutory financial statements as defined by section 240 of the Companies Act 1985.



The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.



- Ends -



