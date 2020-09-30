Decreased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 September 2020 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 278,121,044, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 581,919,932.



On 19 August 2020 the Extraordinary General Meeting of Kinnevik resolved on an extraordinary cash value transfer of SEK 7,00 per share to its ordinary shareholders (i.e. holders of Class A shares and Class B shares) through a share redemption plan. The share redemption plan involved a share split (2:1) whereby each existing share in the company was split into two new shares, whereof one was a so-called redemption share. As a result of the share split, the number of shares in Kinnevik was temporarily increased by 278,121,044 shares to a total of 556,242,088 shares. Please refer to the press release regarding the temporary increase of shares and votes in Kinnevik from 31 August 2020. The 278,121,044 redemption shares were redeemed by Kinnevik during September 2020 as part of the share redemption plan. As a result, the number of shares in Kinnevik amounts to 278,121,044, the same number of shares as prior to the share split.

As of 30 September 2020, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and eleven classes of incentive shares as follows:

33,755,432 ordinary shares of class A with ten votes each and 241,911,206 ordinary shares of class B with one vote each (of which Kinnevik holds 192,927 ordinary shares of class B in treasury), and

42,034 incentive shares of class D 2018, 100,172 incentive shares of class E 2018, 100,172 incentive shares of class F 2018, 297,258 incentive shares of class G 2018, 41,325 incentive shares of class D 2019, 116,325 incentive shares of class E 2019, 116,325 incentive shares of class F 2019, 421,995 incentive shares of class G 2019, 63,200 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 355,440 incentive shares of class C2 2020, and 800,160 incentive shares of class D 2020, with one vote each (of which Kinnevik holds 6,875 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 34,860 incentive shares of class C2 2020 and 111,345 incentive shares of class D 2020 in treasury).

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 30 September 2020.

