CRH PLC Announces Retirement of Group Finance Director

This document contains inside information

Retirement of Group Finance Director

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / CRH today announces that Senan Murphy intends to retire from his position as Group Finance Director during the course of 2021. The Board is initiating a process to identify a successor and will make an announcement once the process is completed. Senan will continue in his role until a successor is identified and to ensure a smooth transition. He will remain as an adviser to the company post transition.

Group Chief Executive Albert Manifold said: "As Group Finance Director, Senan's experience and insights have been invaluable, as CRH navigated a period of significant change and development following major acquisition and restructuring activity. We thank Senan for his significant contributions to the Group over the last five years, we welcome his commitment to ensuring an orderly transition to his successor and we look forward to wishing him well in his future endeavours, in due course."

Albert Manifold Chief Executive Senan Murphy Finance Director Frank Heisterkamp Director of Capital Markets & ESG Tom Holmes Head of Investor Relations

This document contains inside information and has been issued pursuant to Article 2.1(b) of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055. The date and time of this statement is the same as the date and time that it has been communicated to the media.

About CRH

CRH (LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.79,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 30 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, a leading heavyside materials business in Europe and has positions in both Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

