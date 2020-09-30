BOOSTHEAT: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Vénissieux, 30 september 2020

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / BOOST), a French energy efficiency company that designs, develops, produces and markets a new generation of more environmentally friendly and economical boilers, announces that its 2020 half-year financial report (French version) has been made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is made available under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. The half-year results report may also be consulted on BOOSTHEAT's website www.boostheat-group.com, in the PRESS RELEASES & PUBLICATIONS / Reports section.

On this occasion, BOOSTHEAT announces the arrival of Véronique Salis to replace Yves Chabanon as CFO. Veronique is experienced in finance operations and management consulting, with 13 years as financial controller for both public and private sectors and 10 years as internal auditor. She is specialized in finance processes optimization and in performing organizational audits. She has been involved in performance management of operational as well as functional activities in large multinational industrial groups such as Siemens, Carrier, bioMérieux and also EDF (Dalkia), PwC and April (CETIM).

Arrived in early September, Véronique Salis participated in the finalization of the half-year financial report and was already introduced during the half-year results call conference held on September 17, 2020.

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact.

The Company's mission is to accelerate energy transition through its products by making them affordable to the widest possible spectrum of the population. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (BpiFrance) and French Fab labels. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).







I CONTACTS



ACTUS finance & communication - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / boostheat@actus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication - Serena Boni

Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

BOOSTHEAT - Sabrina Ferré

Tel: 09 82 99 16 13 / sabrina.ferre@boostheat.com

