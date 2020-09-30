

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases revised UK GDP data for the second quarter. The economy is forecast to shrink 20.4 percent sequentially, as initially estimated.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc



The pound was worth 1.1823 against the greenback, 0.9139 against the euro, 1.1824 against the franc and 135.45 against the yen as of 1:55 am ET.



