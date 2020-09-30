

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis releases Germany's retail sales, unemployment and import prices figures at 2.00 am ET Wednesday. Retail sales are forecast to gain 0.4 percent on month in August, in contrast to a 0.9 percent drop in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1733 against the greenback, 0.9216 against the pound, 1.0805 against the franc and 123.78 against the yen as of 1:55 am ET.



