

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) issued a statement for the period from 1 April 2020 to 29 September 2020. The Group said its total portfolio income and non-income cash was slightly ahead of expectations at 47 million pounds for the period. This is compared with 57 million pounds of income and non-income cash received in the same period last year.



The company said it is on track to deliver dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 9.80 pence per share, a year-on-year increase of 6.5%.



3i Infrastructure stated that its cash balance was 361 million pounds at 29 September 2020 with the full revolving credit facility of 300 million pounds available.



