

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) said it anticipates full-year order intake to be strong, ahead of the prior year, and expects high single digit percentage revenue growth compared to last year.



Further, the company noted that it maintains its medium to long-term operating profit margin guidance of 12%-13%. However, QinetiQ expects the short-term margin to be about 100bps lower, driven by COVID-19 disruption, increased investment on its digital transformation programme and evolution of the company's business mix with the acquisition of MTEQ and growth of EDP.



The company also expects this trajectory on revenue growth and 11%-12% profit margin to continue into fiscal 2022. This guidance is expected to result in the Group's fiscal 2021 'results being modestly ahead of current average consensus expectations.'



