Last day of trading units in the sub-fund below, issued by Sparinvest SICAV, will be 7 October 2020 due to liquidation. Please notice that trading in units issued by the sub-fund is suspended until the last day of trading. ISIN: LU1807516379 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinv SICAV - Tactical Asset All DKK R -------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 7 October 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSITAADKKR -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 156671 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792467