Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2020) -NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a partnership with Sosure Pty Ltd of Australia ("Sosure").

Sosure is a payment app that rewards users for participation, a new reward ecosystem designed to give members the most flexibility and value when shopping. Partner merchants include restaurants, retail outlets, and online stores. Members earn rewards that can be used across the entire network of participants in the network. To visit Sosure's website: https://www.sosure.com.au/index.html.

Sosure has chosen Melbourne Australia as the focus of their marketing effort, and they are now branching out into other markets across Australia. The platform is currently averaging 500 thousand transactions per month, with average transactions exceeding $20. Sosure management is very excited to add cryptocurrency as a payment method to its platform in the coming weeks. Sosure is presently accepted by 450 merchants, with more being added daily. NetCents management is excited about increasing its operating footprint in the Australian market, where Cryptocurrency interest outpaces NetCents' stronghold North American presence.

Deutsche Bank recently published a research report calling for the acceleration of mobile payments - expecting them to grow to 40% of all transactions.1 NetCents management agrees with this conclusion and is focused on partnering with as many payment gateways as possible to continue its penetration of the payment industry.

"The creation of Bitcoin was spurred by a desire to create transaction processes that streamlined electronic commerce, we at NetCents haven't lost sight of that goal. Sosure has taken this a step further by incentivizing consumer behavior through rewards. We believe that the best way to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency as a transactional medium is to reward users for using cryptocurrency to close out a transaction instead of using fiat currency," stated Clayton Moore, CEO Net-Cents "We are looking forward to working with Sosure as we are contemplating deploying our own rewards mechanisms to give users a financial benefit for choosing to use their Crypto for purchases," Mr. Moore concluded.

NetCents has added the Australian Dollar the list of fiat currencies in which it can transact. It is currently seeking additional platforms across Europe and Asia to increase its operating footprint.

The Company looks forward to communicating further developments regarding its merchant network and technology as they occur, and; if you would like to start accepting cryptocurrency payments for your company, sign up for a NetCents merchant account: https://net-cents.com/business/register.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

