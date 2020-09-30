

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - William Hill plc (WMH.L), Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and Caesars UK Holdings, a subsidiary of Caesars, have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition pursuant to which Caesars UK shall acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of William Hill. William Hill shareholders shall be entitled to receive: for each William Hill share: 272 pence in cash. The deal values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of William Hill at approximately 2.9 billion pounds. The completion of the deal is expected to take place in the second half of 2021.



Roger Devlin, Chairman of William Hill, said: 'The William Hill Board believes this is the best option for William Hill at an attractive price for shareholders. It recognises the significant progress the William Hill Group has made over the last 18 months, as well as the risk and significant investment required to maximise the US opportunity given intense competition in the US and the potential for regulatory disruption in the UK and Europe.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

