

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at a faster pace in August, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales grew 10.2 percent year-on-year in August, after a 9.5 percent increase in July. This is the second largest growth in sales since 2005, the agency said.



Sales of food and non-food sector increased by 7.6 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively, in August.



Sales of shops in DIY articles, kitchens and floors, consumer electronics and white goods, and furniture and home furnishings increased in August, the agency said.



Online sales gained 42.0 percent compared to the same month last year.



The retail sales volume increased 9.3 percent in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the output prices declined 4.3 percent yearly in August, following a 4.9 percent fall in July.



Prices for petroleum products decreased 26.8 percent annually in August and those in the chemical industry fell 11.7 percent.



