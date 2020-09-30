DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B (AUEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B DEALING DATE: 29/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8705 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 380130891 CODE: AUEM ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM Sequence No.: 85148 EQS News ID: 1137824 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 30, 2020 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)