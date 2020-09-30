DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 29/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 214.9263 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10799579 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 85137 EQS News ID: 1137813 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)