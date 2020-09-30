DJ AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2020 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 29/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 233.5514 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 746133 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 85114 EQS News ID: 1137790 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 30, 2020 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)