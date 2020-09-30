Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.09.2020
PR Newswire
30.09.2020 | 10:04
Rokt appoints new CTO to accelerate technological innovation in the next stage of growth

E-commerce tech company continues to invest in strengthening the executive team with appointment of new CTO, Corey Bertram

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the global leader in e-commerce marketing technology, has been actively expanding its leadership team - and today announced that Corey Bertram has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer. Bertram brings to the team deep technical experience - with a background in chaos engineering, infrastructure, and software architecture- as well as a new energy to propel Rokt into its next phase of growth.

Rokt welcomes Corey Bertram as Chief Technology Officer.

Prior to Rokt, Corey oversaw Datadog's Infrastructure & SRE teams through its extensive multi-cloud growth in its lead-up to IPO. Bertram also led the engineering division of Timshel, building the underlying platform technology for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. In his time at Netflix, Bertram oversaw the expansion of the company's Chaos Engineering functionality as its customer base grew globally to over 75 million customers. Bertram will be responsible for inspiring and growing Rokt's engineering team, driving forward the technical vision for the business, and delivering the world class technology Rokt has become renowned and awarded for.

CEO Bruce Buchanan commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Corey to the executive team. Corey's true visionary mindset, combined with our suite of innovative technology, will lead our continued investments in tech and further solidify our commitment to creating world-leading solutions for e-commerce brands."

"The vision and opportunity to scale at Rokt captured my attention from the very beginning. I'm excited about solving complex issues that will help the business deliver on our core mission with transformative technology," said Bertram of his new role. He continued, "Rokt has a great culture and great culture brings great people - I'm looking forward to leading and mentoring this team of talented Engineers."

Rokt, who recently closed US$48m in their Series C investment round, continues to invest in strengthening the executive team. Bertram joins new Marketing SVP, Pascal Ehrsam, also appointed this month, as well as3 additional executive appointments in 2020. Rokt has transformed e-commerce in over 16 countries by identifying that when customers are buying online, they expect more personalized and relevant experiences. Rokt's proprietary technology, machine learning, and AI makes e-commerce smarter, faster, and better. By unlocking the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment, Rokt enables clients to deliver a more relevant customer experience and improve commercial results including meaningful uplifts in revenue. Rokt currently solves complex e-commerce challenges for global clients including Live Nation, Staples, Groupon, GoDaddy, and Expedia.

For more information on Rokt, please visit rokt.com.

ABOUT ROKT

Rokt makes e-commerce smarter, faster, and better. When customers are buying online, they expect more personalized and relevant experiences. Rokt uses real-time data and decisioning to deliver the next best action for each person in each Transaction Moment.

Founded in Sydney, Rokt now operates in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, The Netherlands, Spain, Japan, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland.

Our clients include Live Nation, Staples, Groupon, GoDaddy, Expedia, Vistaprint, and HelloFresh.

Rokt unlocks the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment.

Learn more at rokt.com.

Rokt logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283689/Corey1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/570354/Rokt_Logo.jpg

