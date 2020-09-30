POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

30 September 2020

Directorate Change

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE) ("Powerhouse" or the "Company"), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kirsty Gogan as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Kirsty Gogan (aged 45) is an internationally sought-after advisor to governments, industry, academic networks and NGOs and is a recognised expert speaker on science communication, climate change, competitiveness and innovation. She has more than 15 years' experience as a senior advisor to Government on climate and energy policy, including 10 Downing Street, and the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

Currently Kirsty is managing partner of LucidCatalyst and she chairs the UK Government's Nuclear Innovation Research and Advisory Board (NIRAB) Cost Reduction Working Group. She is also Co-founder of Energy for Humanity (EFH), an environmental NGO focused on large scale deep decarbonisation and energy access.

On joining the Board of Powerhouse Kirsty Gogan said:

"I am delighted to be joining the Board of a business that can help meet the major energy challenges facing the world. It also helps provide a real solution to the vast and growing problem of unrecyclable waste plastic that is blighting the planet.

"I very much look forward to working with Powerhouse to bring the environmental benefits and capabilities of this technology to the serious attention of policy makers and governments, both at home and internationally, to drive uptake that will help realise its potential."

Tim Yeo, Chairman of Powerhouse, said:

"We warmly welcome Kirsty to the Board has and we look forward to benefiting from the many years' experience she has in the development and promotion of energy strategies nationally and internationally, as an advisor to governments, industry and NGOs. We are particularly enthused with her role as Co-founder and Global Director of Energy for Humanity as this represents a cause which is closely aligned to Powerhouse."

Further regulatory disclosures:

Other than as disclosed below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name: Kirsten Gogan

Kirsten Gogan is, or has during the last five years been, a director or partner of the following companies and partnerships:

Current Directorships:

Terrapraxis CIC (formerly Energy for Humanity CIC)

Syntholen Energy Ltd

Lucidcatalyst Ltd

Past Directorships within the last five years:

Critical Path Energy Ltd

Kirsten Gogan does not hold any shares in the Company.

