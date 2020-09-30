Ascend Agency: Social Media Success 101: Nathan Johnson's Journey To Digital Fame

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / When it comes to building a million-dollar brand, the experts will often tell you that you need a rock-solid business plan, a sure-fire strategy, and a startup team full of industry superstars.

Well, that is, unless you are Nathan Johnson.

Johnson, known online by his username @weekdayrehab, is a digital entrepreneur and influencer who has successfully built a massive media following through a simple step: find something you are passionate about and invest your time and money in that direction. Oh, and have a little bit of fun while you are at it!

As the world of social media has exploded in the past few years, more and more individuals are attempting to break out and become the next influential brand. Through professionally-curated photography and catchy captions, everyone is trying to make it big in the online scene.

What sets the truly impressive apart is their ability to build their brand through a bit of luck and consistent hard work. Johnson started his social media journey in his early years, adopting social media channels such as Instagram when the platform was just getting started. Johnson quickly discovered how fun it was to post funny engaging content, and enjoyed a quick rise to fame by amassing a quick following due to his natural ability to draw an online crowd.

As Johnson continued to post content that he loved, he discovered that others enjoyed the same posts - and began to engage with more and more individuals who stopped by. Unbeknownst to Johnson, his posts were silently building a powerful brand presence that his audience desired to be part of - a secret media strategy that rivals even the most impressive online marketing experts.

Before long, Johnson had gained over 10 million followers and was beginning to engage with brands and companies through advertising. These opportunities to monetize his account and feature other brand products, accounts, and online personalities threw open the door to a social media career. Soon, Johnson was pulling in a seven figure revenue through his social media presence.

Here is where Johnson stands apart from his online counterparts. Rather than staying satisfied with a large following and popular account, Johnson began to turn his sights toward adapting his online presence toward new ventures: helping others build their own brands and social media influence through the very same methods that led to his own success. The next big project on Johnson's list is to develop and launch an online marketing company that will allow him to continue to build his brand through various other successful online social media channels.

In the world of social media, want-to-be influencers are always searching for the silver bullet of success. However, the personalities that leave a real legacy are the ones who create the trend rather than follow one. As Johnson has shown, building a powerful and influential online brand and presence involves following your passion, having fun, and being willing to adapt as needed. When you try to be yourself online - instead of emulating others - you will find that your voice rises above the competition!

Want to learn more tips and tricks for creating and implementing a fantastic social media presence, and build your influence? Follow Nathan Johnson online @weekdayrehab and watch for his new digital marketing website to launch soon!

