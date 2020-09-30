Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR):

The company announces that it has made available on 29 September 2020 to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) its half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2020.

The document is available on Cegereal's website (www.cegereal.com), in the section Media Center Reports.

Cegereal

A Société anonyme Conseil d'administration

(corporation with a board of directors) with €79,532,200 in capital

Registered office: 42, rue de Bassano 75008 Paris

Paris Companies Trade Registry no. 422 800 029

