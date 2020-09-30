Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is expanding its global mining underwriting capabilities to the UK, and named Matthew Gooda as Senior Underwriter, Property, and Alun Morris as Risk Control Consultant, focused on the sector.

"We are pleased to expand our global team and expertise with the additions of Matthew and Alun, as we continue to build out our mining insurance capabilities in the UK and around the world. We look forward to partnering with more mining operations to provide sound property and casualty solutions, backed by BHSI's long-view underwriting, financial strength and service excellence," said Chris Colahan, Head of UK and Europe, BHSI.

With these new UK capabilities coupled with our existing casualty underwriting offerings, BHSI continues to round out its global mining capabilities, which are currently driven by BHSI mining industry specialists based in Australia and Canada.

Matthew comes to BHSI with 20 years of insurance experience. He was previously Leader of the Global Mining Practice at Marsh. He also spent six years in the mining industry as Global Insurance Manager for Anglo American, a diversified mining company. He holds a law degree from Nottingham Trent University.

Alun has 11 years of risk engineering experience specializing in high hazard exposures. He joins BHSI from Global Risk Consultants, where he was a Consultant Engineer and Leader of its Mining Focus Group. Prior to that, he was a Consultant Engineer with FM Global. He holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

Both Matthew and Alun are based in BHSI's London office. Matthew can be reached at matthew.gooda@bhspecialty.com; Alun at alun.morris@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI, is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005086/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

JoAnn Lee +1 617-936-2937