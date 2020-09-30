

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia retail sales increased in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in August.



'The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods as well as the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, which were most affected by the emergency situation in spring, grew steadily from June to August,' leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Jaanika Tiigiste said.



The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 6.0 percent and enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel rose by 2.0 percent from a year ago, Tiigiste added.



Sales of stores selling via mail orders or the internet grew 8.0 percent.



Meanwhile, stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear decreased by 4.0 percent and stores selling non-specialized goods fell by 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.0 percent in August.



On a month-on-month basis, seasonally and working-day adjusted retail sales remained unchanged in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

