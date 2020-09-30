Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.09.2020
WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 
Berlin
30.09.20
10:59 Uhr
9,890 Euro
+0,020
+0,20 %
30.09.2020 | 11:46
Kamux's Shareholders' Nomination Board Has Been Appointed

- Kamux Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 September 2020 at 12:00

HELSINKI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been established according to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on April 21, 2020. The purpose of the Shareholders' Nomination Board is to annually prepare and present to the Annual General Meeting, and to Extraordinary General Meeting when necessary, the proposals for the composition of the Board of Directors (the amount of members and the persons) and for the renumeration in accordance with the Renumeration Policy for the Governing Bodies. In addition, the Nomination Board's duty is to look for successor candidates for the Board Members and to prepare the Board of Directors' principles regarding diversity.

The Nomination Board consists of four (4) members. The right to appoint members representing the shareholders belongs to the three (3) shareholders, whose proportions of the votes of all shares of the Company are the largest, according to the shareholder register on the first business day of September preceding the Annual General Meeting. In addition, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors is a member of the Nomination Board. The representative of the largest shareholder shall be selected as the Chairperson of the Nomination Board, unless the Nomination Board decides otherwise.

The following members have been nominated to Kamux's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Terho Kalliokoski, representing shareholders Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy (Chairperson of the Nomination Board)
  • Jan Lehtinen, representing shareholder Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Esko Torsti, representing shareholder Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Harri Sivula, Chairperson of the Board of Kamux Corporation

The Nomination Board will give its proposal for the Company's Board of Directors at latest on the last business day of January preceding the Annual General Meeting.

Kamux Corporation
Further information:
Harri Sivula
Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Contacts:
Satu Otala
Kamux communications
tel. +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 280,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-s-shareholders--nomination-board-has-been-appointed,c3205501

© 2020 PR Newswire
