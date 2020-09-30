uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2020(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, Maria Cantor, chief communications officer, and Chiara Russo, associate director of investor relations and communications, will participate in the following upcoming conferences in October:



SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Rare & Genetics , October 1 , 2020



• Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings in the afternoon on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit , October 1 - 2 , 2020



• Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the morning on Friday, October 2, 2020.





• A fireside chat with research analyst Suji Jeong, Ph.D. will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:00 - 9:25 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the morning on Friday, October 2, 2020. Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 5 - 6, 2020



• A fireside chat with research analyst Gbola Amusa will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 1:00 - 1:25 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



• Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the afternoon on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts: FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA: Maria E. Cantor Chiara Russo Tom Malone Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: 617-306-9137 Direct: 339-970-7558 m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com) c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com) t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)



