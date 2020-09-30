Anzeige
30.09.2020
Western Selection Plc - Annual Report and Accounts and Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, September 30

30 September 2020

Western Selection P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts and Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020 ('2020 Annual Report'), including the Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held at 11.00 am on 25 November 2020 at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY, will be posted to shareholders today. The Financial Statements contained in the 2020 Annual Report contain no changes to the Company's Unaudited Preliminary Results which were announced on 18 September 2020.

The 2020 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be made available on the Company's website at http://www.westernselection.co.uk/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Western Selection P.L.C. +44(0) 20 7796 9060
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie / Liam Murray+44(0) 20 7213 0880
