eMagin Corporation: eMagin to Present at the OLED World Summit and the Bay Area Society for Information Display

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that CEO Andrew Sculley will be presenting at two upcoming industry events, the OLED World Summit and the Bay Area Society for Information Display (BASID).

Presentation Details:

Event: OLED World Summit

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Presentation time: 1 PM - 1:30 PM EST

Topic: OLED Microdisplays for AR/VR Applications

Website URL: https://www.oledsworldsummit.com/home/event-overview

(Requires paid delegate pass)

Event: Bay Area Society for Information Display

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Presentation time: 9 PM - 10:00 PM EST

Topic: Direct Patterning OLED for the Brightest MicroDisplays for AR/VR

Webcast URL: http://www.sid.org/chapters/americas/bachapter.aspx

About eMagin

The leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

CONTACT:

eMagin Corporation

Mark A. Koch

Acting Chief Financial Officer

845-838-7951

mkoch@emagin.com

Affinity Growth Advisors

Betsy Brod

212-661-2231

betsy.brod@affinitygrowth.com

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608371/eMagin-to-Present-at-the-OLED-World-Summit-and-the-Bay-Area-Society-for-Information-Display