eMagin Corporation: eMagin to Present at the OLED World Summit and the Bay Area Society for Information Display

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that CEO Andrew Sculley will be presenting at two upcoming industry events, the OLED World Summit and the Bay Area Society for Information Display (BASID).
Presentation Details:
Event: OLED World Summit
Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020
Presentation time: 1 PM - 1:30 PM EST
Topic: OLED Microdisplays for AR/VR Applications
Website URL: https://www.oledsworldsummit.com/home/event-overview
(Requires paid delegate pass)
Event: Bay Area Society for Information Display
Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Presentation time: 9 PM - 10:00 PM EST
Topic: Direct Patterning OLED for the Brightest MicroDisplays for AR/VR
Webcast URL: http://www.sid.org/chapters/americas/bachapter.aspx
About eMagin
The leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com
CONTACT:
eMagin Corporation
Mark A. Koch
Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7951
mkoch@emagin.com
Affinity Growth Advisors
Betsy Brod
212-661-2231
betsy.brod@affinitygrowth.com
SOURCE: eMagin Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608371/eMagin-to-Present-at-the-OLED-World-Summit-and-the-Bay-Area-Society-for-Information-Display