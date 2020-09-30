With its complex financial restructuring complete, Technicolor can now move forward secure in the knowledge of a supportive equity- and debt-holder base. With US Chapter 15 proceedings now closed, both S&P and Moodyâ??s have lifted their ratings, the former to CCC+ with stable outlook (B for the new debt), the latter to Caa2 (Caa1 for new debt), which should help improve commercial terms of trade. The rights issue was taken up by 18.1% of equity holders, at â?¬2.98, above the prevailing market price, with previous debt holders swapping their debt for equity. The focus is now firmly on rebuilding profitability by leveraging Technicolorâ??s leading market positions across its three operations.

