FinTech platform appoints Lindsey Baptiste as SVP of Finance and Hen Lotan as Chief of Staff following further industry adoption of Capitolis' proprietary technology

Capitolisthe leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced the appointment of two senior executives: Lindsey Baptiste as Senior Vice President of Finance and Hen Lotan as Chief of Staff.

These new hires will support Capitolis in its next phase of growth and play a key role in advancing the company's mission to transform the capital markets through its collaborative technology and platform. Baptiste will oversee all finance activities, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, systems and billing, as well as support corporate governance. Lotan will manage Capitolis' strategy, process and business performance, analyze strategic opportunities and measure business outcomes.

Baptiste joins Capitolis following key roles at both startups and large financial institutions. She started her career at Morgan Stanley in equity capital markets before expanding into fixed income capital markets over the course of five years. She then worked at MediaMath, Inc., a fast-growing AdTech startup, where she held positions in revenue and professional services operations, and served as the international head of finance. She saw the growth of the organization, from a small startup to a well-established, international company.

Prior to joining Capitolis, Lotan spent eight years with Boston Consulting Group, where he served as Principal and a lead member of the firm's financial institutions practice, spearheading a variety of growth strategy and large-scale change engagements and crafting strategies to capture opportunities that leveraged new technologies. He also led the firm's thought leadership research group the BCG Henderson Institute where he managed the development of BCG's intellectual property on technology and strategy. Before BCG, Lotan served as a senior associate at KPMG Somekh Chaikin on their valuation services team in Tel Aviv.

"I am thrilled to welcome Lindsey and Hen to the Capitolis team. Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue on our high growth trajectory and reimagine capital markets for the benefit of all market participants," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis.

The new hires follow a year of record growth for Capitolis, which includes the recent completion of a strategic investment from Citi, J.P. Morgan and State Street. For more information on Capitolis' growing team, please visit www.capitolis.com/company.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, Capitolis' network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer and healthier marketplace. More than 50 financial institutions, as well as many hedge funds and asset managers, leverage Capitolis' technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Backed by world class investors, including Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital and S Capital, Capitolis' team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

