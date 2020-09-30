GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Signs Distribution Agreements in Arab Gulf Countries

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to report that activity has signed a distribution agreement for the State of Qatar to distribute both GlobeX's Sekur and SekurSafe solutions. The distribution agreement has been signed with Ideal Solutions W.L.L. based in Doha, Qatar. Terms of the distribution are based on discount to retail prices and vary between 20% to 30% discount to retail prices. Ideal Solutions is a leading Qatari national company that became one of the Top IT Solutions and Services providers in the Gulf Region; covering many different fields and industry-leading solutions & services and implementing many high-tech challenging projects in the domains of GIS, EP, AVL, Homeland Security and many others.

Additionally, GlobeX is also in advanced discussions with another distributor in the State of Kuwait and could sign a definitive agreement before the end of 2020. The Company has initiated a drive to sign distribution agreements with all of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (G.C.C.) which include the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are happy to bring our Swiss hosted security and privacy solutions to Qatar and the G.C.C. as we engage more distributors in other countries of the region, such as Kuwait, and more countries in the coming months. The region has suffered a tremendous amount of cyber-attacks lately due to its geopolitical position in the globe and due to regional political tensions with Iran. Whether you are an SME, an Enterprise or a government organization, you need protection from email cyber-attacks, and data theft. Our strength in using proprietary technology, Swiss privacy laws and no third-party platform such as AWS, MS cloud or Google cloud, puts us in a unique position to provide true privacy and security. We are aiming at introducing especially our new Sekur solution suite which includes secure email, secure file share and secure messaging. GlobeX is here to provide the proper protection to all documents, emails and instant message communications."

SekurSafe is GlobeX's Swiss hosted secure document management, secure email, password manager and collaboration cloud suite all in one.

Sekur is the Company's Swiss hosted secure communications suite, which includes encrypted messaging, voice recording transfer, self-destruct timer, an encrypted email account and a secure file transfer solution. All data is secured using GlobeX's proprietary encryption technology and is hosted exclusively in Switzerland for ultimate privacy.

Sekur includes the Company's proprietary anti-phishing and anti BEC attack security and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Using the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also guarantees to eliminate BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, Sekur includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Sekur eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well. Sekur issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Just recently, according to an article written by Lindsey O'Donnell and posted on the website threatpost.com on June 5 2020, it was disclosed that WhatsApp phone numbers and users were searchable on Google, creating a massive security and privacy breach. Earlier in the year, an article was written about a similar flaw affecting all businesses, NGOs, UN and non-profit organizations, where WhatsApp Group members were also compromised and searchable in a reverse engineering trick done on Google.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

