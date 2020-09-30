Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) Retains BUYINS.NET to Surveil Short Sellers and Market Makers

Approximately 3.5 Million Total Shares Shorted Since October 2015

Short Squeeze Begins As Stock Exceeds $0.035 SqueezeTrigger Price

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / IGI (OTC PINK:IMCI), announces that it has retained BUYINS.NET a leading provider of Regulation SHO compliance monitoring, short sale trading statistics, and market integrity surveillance.

BUYINS.NET has initiated coverage on Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) after releasing the latest short sale data through September 25, 2020. The total aggregate number of shares shorted since October 2015 is approximately 3.5 million shares. On average approximately 48.88 percent of daily trading volume is short selling. The SqueezeTrigger price for all IMCI shares shorted is $0.035. A short squeeze has begun as shares of IGI (IMCI) have exceeded this level.

View Report: http://www.buyins.com/reports/imci9-29-20.pdf

View SqueezeTrigger: http://www.buyins.com/images2/imcistr9-29-20.JPG

View Friction Factor: http://www.buyins.com/images2/imciff9-29-20.JPG

View detailed explanation: http://www.buyins.com/brochure.pdf

Friction Factor calculates if a fair market is being made in the shares of IGI (IMCI). Forty-six (46) percent of the previous 35 trading days have been positive or bullish-biased and 54 percent have been negative or bearish-biased.

Regulation SHO requires bona-fide market-making activities to include making purchases and sales in roughly comparable amounts. The Commission has stated that bona-fide market-making does not include activity that is related to speculative selling strategies for investment purposes of the broker-dealer and is disproportionate to the usual market making patterns or practices of the broker-dealer in that security.

Likewise, where a market-maker posts continually at or near the best offer but does not also post at or near the best bid, the market-maker's activities would not generally qualify as bona-fide market-making. Moreover, a market-maker that continually executes short sales away from its posted quotes would generally not be engaging in bona-fide market-making.

BUYINS.NET monitors IGI (IMCI) market-makers daily for compliance with Fair Market-Making Requirements.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, IGI works with organizations on all levels of cybersecurity. Through the company's evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. IGI is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

About BUYINS.NET

BUYINS.NET, http://www.buyins.net, monitors trading in all US stocks in real time and maintains massive databases of short sale and naked short sale time and sales data, short squeeze SqueezeTrigger prices, market-maker price movements, shareholder data, statistical data on earnings, sector correlation, seasonality, hedge fund trading strategies and comparable valuations.

DISCLAIMER:

BUYINS.NET is not a registered investment adviser and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. IMCI has paid $2,500 per month for six months of data provided in this and subsequent reports, along with advertising services. IMCI has not approved the statements made in this release. Please read our report and visit our web site, http://www.buyins.net, for complete risks and disclosures.

Contact:

IGI

Megan Brandow

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 485-5756

BUYINS.NET

Thomas Ronk

800-715-9999

tom@buyins.net

http://www.buyins.net

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608374/Infinite-Group-Inc-IGI-Retains-BUYINSNET-to-Surveil-Short-Sellers-and-Market-Makers