Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) secures a major 4 MW Energy Efficiency Order for a Las Vegas Casino Development Project

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it secured a 4-megawatt (MW) energy efficiency order for a major casino development on the Las Vegas strip. Cal Microturbine, Capstone's exclusive distributor in California, Hawaii and Nevada, and non-exclusive in Washington and Oregon (www.calmicroturbine.com), secured the order, which is expected to be commissioned in the summer of 2021.

New microturbine gross product orders were approximately $9.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ending September 30, 2020, compared to $5.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ending June 30, 2020, which represents a 73% improvement in bookings as the business continues to rebound after the devastating impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"The economic recovery started early in the quarter with the European energy efficiency markets, and expanded to the U.S. in mid-September," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine. "This is the largest quarterly new product booking result we have had in a year, which is significant as we move from a recovery phase to a new growth phase fueled by our new direct product and rental sales organization in the second half of this fiscal year and beyond," added Mr. Jamison.

The microturbine array will be installed in an energy efficiency or combined heat and power (CHP) application resulting in increased efficiency, helping the tech-forward integrated resort achieve sustainability and energy efficiency goals. Four high-pressure natural gas-fueled C1000 Signature Series microturbines will provide prime baseload power to the resort and hot water to offset boiler use for the on-site central plant. The grid connect units will also run as a supplement to diesel back-up generators, using clean natural gas to reduce diesel fuel use and extend the diesel fuel tank run time.

The innovative hotel developer selected Capstone microturbines for their exceptional availability, redundancy, and turn-down. The modular 4 MW microturbine design consists of twenty turbine 'modules' designed to keep the system running at high efficiency during partial load conditions. The design is complemented by a Capstone Logic Controller (CLC) that provides a single control interface for the array and advanced dispatch options, including a clean back-up power supplement.

Many customers are seeing the value in using natural gas CHP as a back-up source, or supplement, to provide an alternative to limited liquid fuel run time, dirty diesel emissions and to reduce the risk of missed fuel deliveries. The 20-module design allows the 4 MW array to achieve maximum CHP efficiency at as low as 5% power, enabling the system to precisely follow facility thermal energy heating needs.

"Cal Microturbine continues to see growth in the multiple MW market. Capstone's modular design provides exceptional reliability, turn-down performance, and operations flexibility," said Marc Rouse, Vice President of Sales for Cal Microturbine. "The addition of the Capstone Logic Controller provides complete automated system control that protects against expensive local utility demand changes," added Mr. Rouse.

Hotels and casinos are ideal candidates for Capstone's innovative microturbine technology. These facilities tend to operate around the clock year-round and often have significant thermal and electric loads that can be met with CHP technologies. Capstone microturbines have the ability to generate low-cost clean and green electricity and thermal energy on-site at the source while generating one-tenth the emissions of an internal combustion engine.

"Cal Microturbine is pleased to significantly increase Capstone's footprint in the West Coast hospitality market with this latest 4 MW energy efficiency order. This resort installation in Nevada will provide a high visibility CHP integrated solution that can help educate local area hotel and resort operators on the operational cost savings that Capstone powered CHP can provide," added Ryan Brown, Managing Partner, Cal Microturbine.

