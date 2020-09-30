

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study conducted among Americans shows their consumption of alcohol increased considerably during the coronavirus pandemic compared to the corresponding period last year.



Heavy drinking could affect their physical and mental health, RAND Corporation sociologist Michael Pollard and colleagues stated Tuesday, based on their research findings.



A survey among 1540 adults in the age range of 30-80 years about their drinking habits was conducted between April 29 and June 9 in 2019, and again between May 28 and June 16, 2020.



Overall frequency of alcohol consumption increased by about 14 percent from last year, the survey found. The results were published in the journal JAMA Network Open.



The highest tendency to drink more was found among people aged from 30 to 59 years, an increase of 19 percent.



On average, alcohol was consumed 1 day more per month by 75 percent of adults, compared to their consumption in 2019.



In 1 among 5 women who were surveyed, there was a significant increase of 41 percent in heavy drinking from 2019.



An increase in the number of alcohol-related problems also was reported over the last 30 days between 2019 and 2020.



'In addition to a range of negative physical health associations, excessive alcohol use may lead to or worsen existing mental health problems, such as anxiety or depression, which may themselves be increasing during COVID-19', researchers say.



They suggest the need to examine whether increases in alcohol use persist as the pandemic continues and whether psychological and physical well-being are subsequently affected.



The World Health Organization warned in April that at times of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol consumption can 'exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviors, mental health issues and violence'.



Coronavirus infections and deaths due to the disease continue unabated in the United States, the worst-affected country.



With the addition of 41,989 coronavirus-related cases in the last 24 hours, total number of infections in the U.S. reached 7191062, according to Johns Hopkins University.



913 deaths in the same period took the total coronavirus death toll in the country to 205998.



As cases started rising again in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said people who refuse to wear face masks or coverings in public could face fine of up to $1,000.



After a gap of months, COVID test positivity rate is increasing in New York City. The daily rate of positive tests is now 3.25 percent.



Schools that reopened in New York City this week may be forced to shut down if the seven-day average of positive test results rises above 3 percent, reports say.



House Democrats unveiled an economic relief package bill that includes another round of stimulus checks and more unemployment benefits.



