ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Set To Launch WinQuik App Tonight with the Premier of Its First-Ever, Live-Game Played for Cash Prizes At 6PM PST/9PM ET

WinQuik Contestants to Compete for $1600 in Cash Prizes, with $500 Grand Prize to the Winner, $125 to Second Place and $100 to Third Place

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that the official launch of its highly-anticipated WinQuik app will commence tonight at 6PM PST/9PM ET with the debut of its inaugural rapid-format, live trivia-game, WinQuik Survival hosted by former U.S Army Green Beret Mykel Hawke. Following tonight's launch, WinQuik will air live trivia games nightly for cash prizes. Users will be quizzed by celebrity hosts such as actor Pooch Hall and Chef Jordan Andino on over 25 different trivia categories.

WinQuik is now available in the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOs) for download. As the world's first multi-platform, trivia game, contestants will be able to compete on the website www.WinQuik.com in addition to on their mobile phones.

The company also announced today the payout schedule for the winners will run from 1st to 50th places, and include a grand prize of $500 to the winner, $125 to second place and $100 to the third place finisher all the way to a $8 prize for 50th place. Winners will be able to enter their PayPal information and payouts will be processed immediately after each game.

To play WinQuik, users must download the app or visit www.WinQuik.com and register an account with their name and email and password.

Google Play link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.winquik

Apple Appstore link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1532958600

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream, states, "Tonight will be the first time users get to download the completed app and have access to live gaming with live hosts. We are grateful for all of our supporters who have helped shape WinQuik app and will now get to experience what we know is a dynamic platform."

Amber Theoharis, Vice President of Original Programming at ClickStream's WinQuik gaming platform says, "Tonight, our WinQuik winners will have real cash prizes, up to $500 for first place, deposited directly into their accounts via PayPal. We can't wait to see who our first big winner is!"

The synchronized mobile and digital gaming platform's celebrity hosts will rotate nightly through a number of original quiz categories such as outer space, food, human survival, casino games and more. The gaming platform's week one host lineup will feature:

Wednesday 9/30 Mykel Hawke - Survival Expert

Thursday 10/1 Jordan Andino - TV Chef, NYC Restaurateur

Friday 10/2 Brian Baldinger - NFL Analyst, Travel Aficionado

Saturday 10/3 Pooch Hall - Actor

Sunday 10/4 Amber Theoharis - Journalist, Filmmaker

Monday 10/5 Howie Schwab - Sports Trivia Guru

Tuesday 10/6 Josh Dobbs - NFL Quarterback, Aerospace Engineer

ClickStream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities for programs as the company scales to expand programming for WinQuik, the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network. The free-to-play platform will feature gaming shows and content designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition and the opportunity to win real cash and prizes.

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company's initial offering WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts such as: Actor Pooch Hall, NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restaurateur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, U.S. Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and ClickStream's Vice President of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. Show subject matter includes sports, survival, Hollywood, travel, the Bible, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: web: www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/

