

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) announced the appointment of Mark Kociancic as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Kociancic joins Everest from SCOR, where he most recently served as Group Chief Financial Officer since 2013. Kociancic will succeed Craig Howie, who will stay with the company through December 31, 2020.



The company also appointed Jim Williamson as Executive Vice President and Group Chief Operating Officer. Williamson joins Everest from Chubb, where he most recently served as Division President, Small Business.



